Apple Releases iOS 12.5.5 To Fix Old iPhone Crashes

Apple released on Thursday (23) an update to the iOS 12.5.5 operating system aimed at older iPhones and iPads, which are unable to run the current iOS 15 version. The update was released remotely via over-the-air (OTA) and can be installed through the Device Settings menu, accessing the “General” and “Software Update” options.

Although Apple has not yet expressed itself on the nature of the new iOS 12.5.5 version, it is possible to note in the release notes that this is a security update that addresses vulnerabilities present in the CoreGraphics, WebKit and XNU tools. The unresolved security threats to users, so-called zero-day exploits, are being used freely in older models of the brand, according to Apple.

Which models have been updated?

Apple devices benefiting from the iOS 12.5.5 update are all those that stopped receiving updates after the release of iOS 12, which includes the following devices:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPod touch 6

Original iPad Air

iPad mini 2 and iPad mini 3

iPod touch (6th generation)

According to the website BleepingComputer, the exploit fixed with yesterday’s update – traced as CVE-2021-30869 – was located in the kernel (main component) of the XNU operating system, the core used in macOS.

Also according to the site, Apple had to address an “endless stream of zero-day bugs” used in attacks against older iOS and MacOS devices. Among these package recompilations (backports), two drew attention, as they were specifically aimed at exploits used to deploy the spyware Pegasus, from the NSO Group of Israel, which has been haunting some iPhone owners already with iOS 14 installed.