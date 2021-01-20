Apple releases images taken with the lens of iPhone 12

In October of last year, Apple made its most recent line of cell phones official, with the arrival of four new models: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The devices are impressive for both the look and the performance of the new A14 Bionic chipset.

However, the highlight of hardware goes not only to the processor of the devices and the new smartphones from Apple also deserve merit for the image quality of the cameras. While the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max editions come with a LiDAR sensor for advanced augmented reality features, the two “simpler” editions are also not lacking in the camera category.

And, to highlight this image capture power, Gigante de Cupertino released some images, obtained through the lenses of the four cell phone models, for the Shot on iPhone program.

The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini come with a dual set of 12 MP lenses for your rear camera, while the more advanced models, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with three sensors, also 12 MP. Something in common for the four versions, however, is the 4,000 x 3,000 pixel resolution. In addition, the front cameras for all variants also come with 12 MP and F 2.2 aperture.

Other camera features of the four models in the iPhone 12 series include 4K (2160p) video recording at 60 fps, for both the rear and front camera, and 240 fps slow motion mode.