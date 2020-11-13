Apple Releases First Developer Beta Version of iOS 14.3

Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 14.3 with some problems. The company that had to roll back the update probably due to server issues first, then fixed the issues. So what innovations has iOS 14.3 come up with?

US-based technology giant Apple continues to work on new mobile operating systems. Last week, the company released iOS 14.2 beta, this time it released the first developer beta versions of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. In addition, Apple has released the first developer betas of watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3.

The first developer beta of iOS 14.3 was normally supposed to be able to be downloaded over the air. However, the company had some issues, possibly due to server issues. IOS 14.3, which was first downloaded wirelessly, became invisible within hours. Developers had to use Apple’s website to experience the latest version. But, even more interestingly, Apple retracted the beta versions it made available for a few hours, and nobody had access to them. Fixing the problems, Apple re-rolled out the updates.

What innovations came with iOS 14.3?

Apple said at an event held in October that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a new photo-taking format. This format, called “ProRAW”, came to light with the first developer beta of iOS 14.3. Consumers can now take raw photos with the ProRAW extension on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Another innovation that comes with iOS 14.3 is in the Home application. According to the latest beta version, users will be able to perform software updates of HomeKit products in their home via the Home application from now on. So the software update of smart products will look just like updating apps in the App Store. Users will update one or more HomeKit products at once with the “Update All” button after entering the Home application.

You can now choose Ecosia as your search engine in the Safari app

Users have been able to choose the Safari app’s default search engine for a while. In this context, when users enter “Search Engine” option from the menu under Safari settings; They could choose Google, Yahoo, Bing, and DuckDuck Go. The first developer beta of iOS 14.3 brings Ecosia, which uses the money it earns to plant trees. Claiming that it does not sell data, Ecosia is also preferred from time to time as an environmentally friendly search engine.

The first beta version of iOS 14.3, along with watchOS 7.2, will offer some innovations to Apple Watch users. In this context, Fitness and Health applications will send various notifications so that users do not risk their lives. If a user exercises enough to affect their health and other daily activities, they will receive a notification that the limit has been reached.



