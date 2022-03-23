Apple Releases Driver’s License On iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple: The long-awaited function that allows you to add your driver’s license to Apple’s Wallet app was launched this Wednesday (23) in the United States. The novelty comes to residents of the state of Arizona, who can also have the identity on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

With the debut of the feature, Apple cell phone and smart watch owners who live in the state gain more practicality. When traveling, they can present their digital ID at US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at Phoenix International Airport.

Simply hold the device close to the TSA verification equipment and use Face ID or Touch ID to allow data transfer without having to unlock the device. All information is shared digitally, avoiding the use of physical documents.

According to Apple, “only the information necessary for the interaction” is sent, through an encrypted communication system, with the user having the opportunity to review and authorize the procedure before completion. A photo of the traveler is also recorded by the TSA terminal “for verification purposes”.

Compatible models

Driver’s license on iPhone as well as state ID can be added on iPhone 8 and later with iOS 15.4 installed. In the case of smartwatch, the tool is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 8.4 or later.

The process to add documents in the Wallet app is done in a few simple steps, just tap on the “Driver’s license or state ID” option in the “+” button menu to get started. Following the verification and configuration procedure, the user must take a selfie and scan the front and back of the documents for verification by state authorities.

To increase security, the user must also make a series of facial and head movements during the scan, following the guidelines shown on the gadget’s screen.

According to Apple, the next states to receive CNH on the iPhone are Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Maryland, Hawaii, Ohio, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah, Kentucky and Oklahoma. The territory of Puerto Rico is also on the list.