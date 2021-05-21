Apple Releases Beta Versions of Its Ecosystem for Developers

Apple: This week, Apple released beta versions of its ecosystem to a variety of devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. The novelty is especially aimed at developers and includes previews of iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6 and MacOS Big Sur 11.5. The launch precedes the distribution of iOS 14.6 to end users, which despite not having a confirmed date, should occur soon.

The developer versions of iOS and iPadOS 14.7 can be downloaded from the Apple website or directly on devices, if they are enabled to receive beta updates. Similarly, it is possible to install MacOS Big Sur 11.5 on devices that have official support and, in addition, a suitable profile to access it in the Software Update application.

In the case of Apple TV, it is possible to install tvOS 14.7 through the Xcode application. The Apple Watch, in turn, can be upgraded to watchOS 7.6 through its official iPhone application, as long as it has an enabled profile – just as it happens on other devices.

Still with no official launch forecast confirmed by Apple, the new versions of the Apple ecosystem are expected to arrive in the coming months.