Apple Releases Beta 7 Version of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Cupertino technology giant Apple has released new beta versions. iOS 14 Beta 7 and iPadOS 14 Beta 7 versions have been released on Apple Developer Center.

Apple has released Beta 7 versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 used on iPhones and iPads as of September 3, 2020. The company, which released Beta 6 last week, has turned to a more aggressive broadcast program with the beta software versions released every week.

Although no comprehensive information about the beta version has been released at the moment, iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 7 are not thought to bring a major update. Based on the limited information disclosed, the new update focuses on bug fixes and stability improvements.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 7 can be downloaded from Apple Developer Center

iOS 14; Released as a downloadable iPhone SE or newer iPhone models. Beta 7 of iPadOS 14 was released for iPad Mini 4, iPad (5th Generation), iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro 9.7. The change log for iOS 14 Beta 7 and iPadOS 14 Beta 7 has not been published yet, but as we mentioned above, no major changes are expected. Before Apple releases the new iOS version, it focuses on making the system free from errors and working as stable as possible.

iOS 14 Beta 7 and iPadOS Beta 7 are available for download by compatible devices that register for developer beta builds. Those who want to download the new beta version need to download the files from the Apple Developer Center. Of course, there is an important caveat: If the phone you are using is your primary device or critical to your business, it is not recommended to install this beta version or beta versions in general on your device.



