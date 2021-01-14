Apple releases 2nd beta for iOS devs, iPadOS

Apple has just released the second beta for application developers for some of its major operating systems. The new software is intended especially for devices such as iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Apple Watch and company notebooks and desktops, such as MacBooks and iMacs.

From now on, application developers for the Cupertino Giant devices can access the program’s dedicated website to download the new software versions, which are iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 and macOS Big Sur 11.2.

So far not all the features that came with the new version have been released, but the new Hands-off modes with the HomePod Mini, the wallpaper settings by the Shortcuts app and the change in VoiceOver Rotor Actions were some of the new features introduced in the first Beta version for developers of Apple’s operating systems.

The new test version of the operating systems arrives almost a month after Apple started testing iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 and macOS Big Sur 11.2 with its application developers. So far, however, there is no forecast for the arrival of public testing software, but it is likely that Apple will release over the next few days, if it follows its routine as it did with previous versions.

The latest version of public Beta testing of their operating systems was released a day after developers received operating systems in the first phase, so it is possible that Apple will have some news for its end users this week.

It is also worth remembering that some older models of company phones can now download an update for their devices, which arrives under version number 12.5.1 of iOS.