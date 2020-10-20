Apple Released Updates for iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1

Apple has released the iOS 14.1 update of the iOS 14 mobile operating system, which it released last September. While many problems have been resolved with the new update, various improvements have also been made.

Apple, who managed to win the hearts of its users with the long-term operating system updates it offers to its devices, released the new version of the mobile operating system iOS iOS 14 for its users last month.

The operating system released for the iPhone 6S and all iPhone models released in 2015 has received the 14.1 update. In addition, the iPadOS 14.1 update has been released for iPad users.

Issues and improvements fixed with iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1

With the 14.1 update, support for 10-bit HDR video playback came. With iOS 14, problems with widgets, which Apple users also met, were addressed. The problem of widgets, folders and icons appearing in small sizes on the home screen has been solved. In addition, the problem of deleting the application from the folder during the widgets dragged to the home screen is solved.

In addition to fixed issues with Mail and incoming calls, the issue of adding or downloading songs to the library when viewing an album or playlist that some users encountered was removed. In addition, the problem of not showing zero in the calculator was solved.

Another problem with video playback has been resolved, the temporary resolution drops that can occur at the beginning of the video. In addition to these, the problem of Apple Watch case material displaying incorrectly in the Apple Watch application has been resolved.



