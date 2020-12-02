Apple released iOS, iPadOS, watchOS 7.2 and more

And Apple is releasing the third beta for developers of iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, tvOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2.

The news comes two weeks after the last beta dev for the platforms, and as usual, Apple likes to launch everything at once. This can even make life easier for the multiplatform developer, who can make sure their software runs well on both the iPhone, the iPad and even the Apple Watch.

The new versions of the operating systems in question bring a series of visible news, and others not so much: for example, there is already new evidence of AirPods Studio, next TWS headphones from the Cupertino giant, as well as greater evidence of the operation of AirTags.

Visible news involves the implementation of the ProRAW file system for compatible phones, new app suggestions, improvements to health information and new possibilities for the Shortcuts app.

Beta updates are expected to be available sometime in the next few days to users who are not developers but have signed up for the Apple Beta Software Program. It is the natural way of things: developers, testers, and the general public.

Remember, the first rumors involving iOS 15 are already emerging. The update could remove iPhone 6s and SE 2016 from the list of compatible devices, but none of this is confirmed by Apple. In fact, the system should only be made official at the end of the first half of 2021. Until it is officially launched, all Apple smartphones supporting iOS 14 will continue to be updated.



