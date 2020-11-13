Apple released Beta version of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3

Yesterday, November 12, Apple started releasing the first beta test version of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to Apple application developers. Now, without much delay, end users of the company’s devices can now download the first public test version of the same operating systems.

As expected, iOS 14.3 arrives with support for Apple’s ProRAW feature, which was announced by the company alongside the new iPhone 12 line. With this mode, owners of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can take advantage of the company’s technologies to capture images with noise reduction and multi-frame exposure adjustment while shooting in RAW.

In addition, the device’s browser now allows Ecosia to be set as the default search engine on the device, just like Google, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo and Bing. Ecosia is known for donating part of its surplus revenue to non-governmental organizations that operate in reforestation and conservationism.

In addition, the new version of the system for iPhones also includes pregnancy data in the Health app, support for scanning QR codes App Clips with the camera app, among other news.

