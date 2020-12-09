Apple reinvents its AirPods Max: New design, price, date

After setting a new standard in earbuds with its range of ‘in ear’ headphones with the AirPods, Apple wants to go for the second type of headphones, the over-ear headphones – also popularly called ‘headphones’. We have taken all of 2020 with the rumor of the AirPods Studio, which would be called the first official headband Apple helmets, and as Apple always likes to do, present things suddenly, here we have the new ‘toy’ of Apple, the reinvention in headband design?

AirPods Max

Just yesterday, in the middle of the holiday here in Spain, Apple announced the AirPods Max, its first foray into the classic design of headband helmets – and of course without cables. Let’s see all its characteristics, from the design to the functions and the price of an object that is already a wish for an Apple fan:

Design: Comfort and Digital Crown

With a retro knitted headband design and very Apple style, the AirPods Max seeks comfort by implementing a breathable mesh that runs throughout the headband designed to distribute weight and reduce pressure on the head. The headband has a stainless steel frame that provides strength, flexibility and comfort for a wide variety of head shapes and sizes. The headband’s telescopic arms extend and hold position to provide the desired fit.

Each helmet is attached to the headband by means of a mechanism that balances and distributes the pressure of the headset, as well as allowing it to rotate and pivot independently to adapt to the particular contour of the wearer’s head. The cushions use memory foam with an acoustic design that creates effective insulation, which is essential to ensure immersion.

And the control interface? Well, nothing less than a Digital Crown, inspired by the one used by the Apple Watch, adapted for helmets, which offers precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer and hang up calls, and activate Siri.

Computational Audio

Coming from Apple, it’s clear the Max’s were going to be technologically advanced: The headphones feature an Apple-designed 40mm dynamic driver that delivers deep, rich bass, accurate mids, and a crisp, clean high-end extension to enjoy every note. Thanks to a unique neodymium magnetic two-ring motor, the headphones maintain a total harmonic distortion of less than 1% throughout the audible spectrum, even at maximum volume.

With an Apple-designed H1 chip in each earbud, custom acoustic design, and advanced software, AirPods Max uses computational audio to provide the best possible experience. Using the 10 audio cores, computational audio offers the following functions:

– Adaptive EQ: AirPods Max use an adaptive EQ to modify the sound based on the fit and isolation of the ear pads. To do this, they calibrate the sound signal transmitted to the user and equalize the bass and mids in real time, so that quality audio is achieved that captures every last detail.



