Apple regains its crown with record smartphone sales

US market research firm IDC has announced its global smartphone shipments. According to the report, Apple regained its industry leadership by selling 90.1 million iPhones in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the impact of its new flagship series iPhone 12.

Apple tops record iPhone sales

The new type of coronavirus epidemic that broke out in Wuhan, China in late 2019, disrupted the supply-demand and supply balance, radically affecting both smartphone sales and production.

The latest data shared by the research company IDC show that the industry has recovered significantly. The lion’s share of this improvement is the US technology giant Apple.

According to the report, manufacturers sold a total of 385.9 million smartphones during the fourth quarter of 2020, up 4.3 percent from a year earlier.

Stating that there are many factors fueling the recovery in the smartphone market, IDC research director Nabila Popal said, “Factors such as suppressed demand, high interest in 5G, aggressive promotions and the popularity of low to mid-priced phones have made the industry stand up again.”

When we look at the table, we see that Apple sold 90.1 million iPhones globally in the fourth quarter, with 22.2 percent growth on an annual basis. The US company, which broke a new record by reaching this figure in a single quarter, holds 23.4 percent of the smartphone market. IDC points out that the iPhone 12 series played a very important role in Apple’s reinstatement.

Samsung ranked second with 73.9 million smartphone sales

Second, South Korean Samsung grew 6.2 percent year-on-year with 73.9 million device sales, and achieved a market share of 19.1 percent. Xiaomi, on the other hand, captured 11.2 percent market share with 43.3 million smartphones, entering the list at the third place.

Announcing its financial results yesterday, Apple announced that it reached its highest quarterly revenue ever due to the increase in demand for its new iPhones. The company’s mobile business revenue grew strongly, reaching $ 65.6 billion, up nearly 17 percent from the previous year.