Apple refuses help with ‘wet iPhones’

Procon-SP notified Apple after consumers said the company denied technical assistance to cell phones that, despite being advertised as water resistant, had defects in contact with the liquid.

According to the agency, which received complaints from 21 consumers, the products in question were under warranty. To justify the refusals in these cases, the company alleged users’ carelessness for leaving the device exposed to water.

Faced with inconsistencies in the justification, Procon-SP demanded a more detailed explanation of what motivated the exclusion of the guarantee. Apple will also have to submit reports on the technical analysis of iPhones, which show the liquid entering the device and which parts were affected.

To prove that the use of the devices did not respect the indicated conditions, the company must also inform the amount of water necessary to activate the liquid sensor and, if this sensor remains active during the entire life of the cell phones.

The models involved are the iPhones 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (second generation), XS, XS Max, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus, announced with splash, water and dust resistance. The XS, XS Max iPhones, offered as water resistant, are also on the list. Apple will have 7 days to present the documents to Procon-SP.



