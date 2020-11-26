Apple refurbished MacBooks in the second half of 2021

In the second half of 2021, Apple is preparing to introduce more MacBook options with processors of its own design. This prediction, shared by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, coincides with the two-year calendar announced by Apple earlier on leaving Intel.

Kuo also states in the report that a new design will be preferred for these MacBooks. Although it is not directly stated which of these models will be; According to Kuo’s previous posts, these will be MacBook Pros with 14- and 16-inch screens. It was claimed by Kuo that Apple could release these models in the second or third quarter of 2021.

Apple is preparing to use its own processor in a revamped 24-inch iMac and a smaller Mac Pro model, among those mentioned in the report.

Apple recently introduced the first MacBook models with its own design M1 processor. Along with the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the Mac mini was the first computers to feature Apple’s own processor.



