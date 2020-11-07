Apple reduces iPhone 12 charger price in Brazil

The iPhone 12 will be launched in Brazil on November 20 and, as in other countries, will arrive without a charger in the box. Apple sells a power supply separately and, before the arrival of the devices in our country, decided to decrease the price of the item in its official store.

The 20W USB-C charger was available on Apple’s website in Brazil for R $ 219. Now, the item can be purchased on the company’s e-commerce for R $ 199.

In addition to the 20W model, Apple also sells a 30W USB-C charger, which ensures faster charging. The heavier version costs R $ 349 and has not changed its price.

Price of iPhone 12 and MagSafe in Brazil

On the morning of Friday (6), Apple also removed its official store from the air in Brazil. The company updated the catalog with more details and prices of the iPhone 12 in Brazil.

The iPhone 12 mini already appears for R $ 6,999, while the standard model of the line goes for R $ 7,999. The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, is available for purchase at prices starting at R $ 9,999, while the Pro Max version comes out in figures that reach up to R $ 13,999.

In addition to smartphones, Apple also revealed the value of MagSafe line accessories in Brazil. The magnetic charger costs R $ 499, while the cover price starts at R $ 599.



