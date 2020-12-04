Apple receives apps for 15 percent App Store cut program

With its announcement on Thursday, Apple has begun receiving applications for its new small business program that allows eligible app developers to benefit 15 percent more from App Store sales. Apple says “The vast majority of developers selling digital products and services on the App Store are eligible,” and all developers need to do to qualify is to fill out the company’s online registration form.

Apple announced a new program last month, marking a significant change in the way the App Store is structured. Under the new terms of the program, eligible developers earning less than $ 1 million a year in App Store sales and in-app purchases are eligible for a 15 percent discounted commission rate for the next year. Apple receives 30 percent of its App Store revenue from digital items as per its longstanding policy.

Analysts estimate that the App Store had more than $ 50 billion in sales in 2019, although Apple has not released exact figures on how much developers make a year or how much the App Store is grossed. Analyst firm Sensor Tower, on the other hand, predicts that around 98 percent of the developers who can register for the new program make up only 5 percent of this amount.

The frequently asked questions page, in which Apple provides the basics of the program, states the following conditions:

Existing developers with up to $ 1 million in revenue for all their apps in 2020, as well as developers new to the App Store, can qualify for the program and discounted commission.

If a participating developer exceeds the $ 1 million threshold, the standard commission rate will prevail for the remainder of the year.

If a developer’s income falls below the $ 1 million threshold in a future calendar year, he may be re-eligible for a 15% commission the following year.

Developers must identify all Associated Developer Accounts to determine revenue eligibility.

Apple has set the deadline and time to send records as December 18, 2020 at 21:00. It also set a deadline with a start date of January 1, 2021, when the income adjustment will take effect. The Frequently Asked Questions page states that if a developer applies after the deadline, they will have to wait 15 days after approval to see discounted commission rates, and the approval may not occur until the spring of next year. If you are a new developer with no income, you can sign up for the program and see the discounted App Store rate right after approval if your app is live.



