Apple recalls iPhone 11 by default on the screen

Apple has publicly admitted that “an unspecified number” of iPhone 11 units has defective displays and is offering free repair and replacement. Devices may have screens that are not responsive to touch, impairing the usability of the device.

If the problem has not yet affected you, you will need to inform your device’s serial number to Apple using this form. Once shipped, the unit will be compared to the serial numbers already registered and the iPhone 11 holder will be able to request a replacement screen at no cost.

“If (the number) checks, Apple or an authorized service provider can do the repair, free of charge.”, Informs the manufacturer on the form screen. However, even if your cell phone is included in this list and your screen is damaged for another reason (cracks, scratches and other imperfections), the company should not include your device in the free repairs.

“If your iPhone 11 has any damage that impacts the ability to complete the repair, such as a broken screen, the problem in question must be resolved before the replacement service,” he says. That is, if the screen is damaged, it will be necessary to pay for the repair, before replacing the factory defective display.

IPhone 11 users who have requested repair for a similar problem can return to Apple-authorized stores to request a refund for the repair done previously. In addition, in the absence of a nearby Apple store, the user must ship the device by any means until the repair and the company is not responsible for the shipping cost.

Anyway, it is valid to check if your iPhone 11 is included in the list of defective devices, even if you are not having problems. According to Apple, the repair will not extend the warranty on devices and will only cover iPhones 11 purchased within two years. There is no forecast for the end of the free repair program.



