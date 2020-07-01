Apple Puts The First MacBook Pro With Retina Display In The ‘Old Products’ Category

Apple has announced that it has cut support for the first MacBook Pro model with retina display that it introduced 8 years ago. Adding its 2012 laptop to the “old products” category, Apple will no longer provide users with technical support for this product.

US-based technology giant Apple used the retina display for the first time on the MacBook Pro model it launched 8 years ago. The retina display, which was presented as a revolutionary quality for that period, was attracted by consumers. Moreover, Apple continued to use the retina display structure over the years. The company has now announced that it has included the MacBook Pro, which was released impressively 8 years ago, in the “old products” class.

Apple’s old and vintage products category is actually an app that is often discussed. The company no longer supports the products it draws in these classes, which can lead to various problems for consumers. For example, if you have an Apple product that is categorized as old or vintage, you can no longer get support from Apple for this product. In other words, Apple explicitly ignores products in these categories.

The first MacBook Pro with Retina display was extremely thin and lightweight compared to its counterparts when it was released. The laptop had this finesse with the removal of an optical disc reader such as CD and DVD. In fact, this situation was also introduced as an important innovation. After 8 years, the first laptop with retina display has become nothing for Apple.

Apple’s old product decision is annoying users with the 2012 model MacBook Pro. Because users who own this laptop will no longer receive any support from Apple. For example, users will no longer be able to knock on Apple’s door when they want to replace this laptop’s battery or repair any piece of hardware. Such services can only be made by third-party services.



