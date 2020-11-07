Apple puts iPhone 5c on its ‘Old Products’ list

List of ‘vintage’ devices and list of ‘obsolete’ devices, how do you know which one is each? Every 12 months there are replacements for the top of the range, and even video game consoles increasingly reduce generational replacement. For this reason, companies have lists of devices that they can still repair and those that already consider them too old. Apple has two lists to differentiate its products that have been on the market for a few years, according to their degree of repairability.

‘Old and Obsolete Products’ Apple

Apple divides this list into “Old and Obsolete” products. As stated on their website, “iPhone, iPad, iPod or Mac owners can obtain technical service and parts from Apple or Apple service providers for 5 years from the product’s discontinuation (or a longer period in cases where required by law). Although “Apple has suspended technical support for certain technologically outdated products.” But which is which?

Old products

They are those that were discontinued more than 5 years ago and less than 7. Obsolete Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV products will continue to receive hardware repairs from Apple service providers, including Apple Stores. , depending on inventory availability or as required by law.

Obsolete or ‘vintage’ products

They are those that were stopped selling more than 7 years ago – Monster brand Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of their purchase date. Apple has suspended all hardware technical support for obsolete products with no exceptions, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products.

iPhone 5c, an outdated product

Released in September 2013, more than 7 years ago, the iPhone 5c was next to the iPhone 5s one of the successors of the iconic iPhone 5. The 5s has the same hardware characteristics as its predecessor, but unlike the iPhone 5, the Back cover material is made of polycarbonate. This version of iPhone was supposed to be cheaper, in order to make it more obtainable in large markets and also give emerging markets a chance. However, the price of these phones was similar to those of their predecessors, something that was very noticeable in markets like China.

Striking and remembered for being the first iPhone to implement 5 colors different from the traditional black and white -white, coral, yellow, green and sky blue-, the iPhone 5s is already a ‘vintage’ mobile that is part of the list of old Apple iPhones. And while it can still be repaired, your options are already more limited.

If you are curious to know if any of your Apple devices that are already several years old is old or obsolete, you can check it in the official list.



