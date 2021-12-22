Apple Prevents Downgrade On iPhone After iOS 15.2

Apple dropped iOS 15.1.1 for the iPhone 13 and iOS 15.1 for earlier models. As a result, device owners will no longer be able to downgrade to older operating systems if the devices are already running iOS 15.2.

The measure is considered natural, since new software often presents fixes for serious problems that were present in previous versions. The tech brand had already stopped offering iOS version 15.1 for the iPhone 13 after releasing iOS 15.1.1 last month.

iOS 15.2 was released on December 13th last week with security updates and native app fixes. Among the updates, it provides the Privacy Report (which allows you to check the level of access of apps to the system), Communication Security (filters messages and images with inappropriate content) and features such as “Hide My Email” and “Parts and History of service”.

iOS 15, the new generation of Apple’s mobile operating system, was released in September 2021 with dozens of new features for users. Changes include the new Safari, Live Text (which looks like Google Lens), improvements to the Notes and FaceTime app, SharePlay, and more.

The new system is available for very old devices such as the iPod touch (7th generation), iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation) and iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. Check the software compatibility list.