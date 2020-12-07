Apple prepares a 32-core processor for high-end Mac

A new mid-size Mac Pro is planned for 2022 with an ARM-based processor with up to 32 CPU cores

Apple is working on a new ARM-based processor with up to 32 high-performance CPU cores that could appear in a Mac by the end of 2021, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The processor could also appear in a new “mid-size Mac Pro” in 2022.

In parallel, the company is also developing CPU designs with up to 16 high-performance cores and four low-power cores that are intended for new versions of the MacBook Pro and iMac. The new processors could arrive as early as spring 2021 and future Apple Silicon designs could also include GPUs with up to 128 dedicated cores.

The news of the upcoming processors comes as Apple just released its first Macs with its own chips. The new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini each used the company’s M1 chip, which features a high-performance quad-core and high-efficiency quad-core CPU. However, the company’s most powerful machines, like the Mac Pro, still use Intel chips. Apple has said it intends to transition its entire Mac line to its own chips over the course of two years.

Apple M1 chips with more cores

In addition to the increased number of CPU cores, Bloomberg reports that Apple is also working on chips with more GPU cores. While the current M1 chip comes with either seven or eight GPU cores, Apple is currently testing 16- and 32-core models, and is working on chips with up to 128 by the end of 2021 or 2022.

Although Apple is working on a processor design with 16 high-performance CPU cores, Bloomberg notes that it could choose to launch it with only eight or 12 cores enabled, depending on how mass production goes.

Before Apple’s announcement of its switch to ARM-based processors, Bloomberg reported that it was working on a processor with a high-performance eight-core CPU and four power-efficient cores. A processor with this exact combination of cores has not been officially announced yet.

Considering Apple’s ambitious plans to move its entire Mac lineup to its own silicon in the next two years, it makes sense that it has more powerful chips in development. Its early ARM-based Macs have impressed thanks to their combination of power efficiency and performance, but matching the capabilities of its more powerful Intel-based machines like the Mac Pro is likely to be a much bigger challenge.



