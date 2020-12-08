Apple prepares 32-core processor for Mac computers

Apple is working on a processor that it plans to include in the new Mac computer in late 2021. This ARM-based processor will contain 32 high performance CPU cores. It is said that this will outperform Intel’s fastest processor in terms of performance.

Chip engineers at Cupertino are working on several successors of Apple’s M1 proprietary chip, which was Apple’s first Mac mainstream processor released in November.

Apple’s M1 chip has been introduced in the new entry-level MacBook Pro laptop, refurbished Mac mini desktop PC and the MacBook Air lineup. Scheduled to be released in the spring or fall, the company’s next chip line will be deployed in the MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac versions. The company is also working on the processor with up to 16 high performance cores and four power efficiency-focused CPU cores. This is expected to be included in new versions of the MacBook Pro and iMac. There may also be GPUs with up to 128 custom cores in future Apple Silicon designs.



