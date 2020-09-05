Apple postpones privacy feature on iPhone to next year

Apple has announced that it is delaying a controversial new privacy feature that will be implemented with iOS 14, requiring developers to request permission to collect and monitor data on mobile apps and websites on iPhone and iPad.

Apple initially aimed to implement this feature and start implementing its requirements with iOS 14, which is scheduled to be released in the fall. However, the company is now giving developers more time to adapt to the changes. Among the companies most concerned about this feature is Facebook, which says Apple will stop using unique identifiers it wants to alert users to, but has expressed concern that it will not be able to do the same for third-party advertisers on its network.

“We are committed to ensuring that users can choose whether to allow an app to follow them. Apps will need to get permission to track users early next year to give developers time to make the necessary changes, ”the developer notes. Apple says developers can start following the rule when iOS 14 is released if they want, but they don’t have to do so until early 2021.

Apple said in a statement to The Verge site that, “We believe that technology should protect users’ basic right to privacy, and this means providing users with tools to understand which apps and websites share their data with other companies for advertising or advertising measurement purposes, as well as tools to revoke consent for this. income.” said. “When enabled, a system prompt will provide users with the ability to allow or deny this tracking on an application basis. We want to give developers the time they need to make the necessary changes, and as a result, the requirement to use this tracking permission will take effect early next year. ”

Apple will not go to war with the digital and mobile advertising industries. But the privacy feature will be remembered as one of the most aggressive developer policy changes the iPhone manufacturer has made recently. As part of the new feature first announced at WWDC in June of this year, when an app requests the code called Authentication for Advertisers or IDFA, it will show users a request. It is estimated that many users will refuse this request. According to a report by Bloomberg last week, Facebook said this feature will severely affect the ad network, so it will stop collecting IDFA codes altogether.

A new era for ad trackers on Apple iPhone models

The code in question is a unique identifier that helps advertisers track the effectiveness of ads on mobile apps, websites, email clients and more. This code allows advertisers to know that you have downloaded an iOS game from an app install ad on Facebook or clicked a product on Instagram that redirects you to an online web store. There are other sophisticated methods and tools that advertisers use to track you online, but IDFA is generally known for its industry-standard approach, useful across a variety of ad types, devices, and platforms. Apple’s decision to place this behind a message to ask for approval to participate could have significant consequences for the advertising industry and how it uses mobile tracking.

Regarding the opt-in feature, Apple says developers need to read and understand the rules to adapt to the new layout later this year. This is a new list of privacy information to be added to App Store product listings, detailing how a particular app collects and stores information across a range of domains, from health and fitness data to location information and web browsing history.

“On each app’s product page, users can find out about some of the types of data the app can collect and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. Starting this fall, you will need to provide information about your app’s privacy practices on App Store Connect, including the apps of third-party partners that you’ve integrated the code into your app. ” It is said on a new page that Apple posted on its developer portal on Thursday.

The page details instructions on how a developer communicates the way they use that data, as well as the types of data a developer should describe their collection methods. In addition, developers will be asked to determine whether “each type of data is tied to a user’s account, device or identity by you and / or third-party partners.” In addition to these, the page also includes instructions on monitoring and disclosure of privacy policies.



