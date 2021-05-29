Apple Podcasts Postponed The Release Of Subscriptions To June

Apple: In an email sent to the creators on Friday, it announced that Apple was delaying its expected Podcast subscriptions until June. The service was originally scheduled to be operational this month.

Apple’s Podcasts subscriptions will allow users to subscribe to podcasts with the ability to get extra benefits like ad-free listening or early access to episodes. In April, Apple noted that subscriptions would begin in 170 countries.

The delay of release came with some creators using the Apple Podcasts service recently encountering some issues, such as not being able to sign in to Apple’s Podcast Connect portal or seeing a delay in the availability of new episodes. In the e-mail sent to the producers on Friday and reached the Technoblog, Apple said it had fixed “interruptions” that were causing problems.

Dear Podcast Creator,

We are writing to provide an update on the availability of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels. We’re very pleased with the response to last month’s announcement, and it’s exciting to see hundreds of new subscriptions and channels from creators around the world every day.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now be available in June to ensure we deliver the best experience for creators and listeners. Through this newsletter, we will provide more updates on eligibility and best practices to help you prepare your subscriptions and channels.

Over the past few weeks, some creators have experienced delays in the availability of their content and access to Apple Podcasts Connect. We’ve fixed these glitches and encouraged creators with any issues to contact us.

With iOS 14.6 released on Monday, we also heard from the audience and made adjustments based on their feedback. We will be rolling out additional enhancements to the Library in the coming weeks.

Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to seeing your new subscriptions and channels and look forward to bringing them to listeners around the world soon.

Best regards,

Apple Podcasts team