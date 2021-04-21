Apple Podcasts gains new design and subscription support

Apple Podcasts: During its event held today (20), Apple announced major changes to the Apple Podcasts service. The platform that is a pioneer in the distribution of audio programs will receive a new design and a subscription system.

Starting next month, the app will receive a subscription system that will allow podcasters to offer extra benefits to paying customers, including ad-free content and bonuses. According to the company, the “marketplace” will be added to the application in more than 170 countries, which should include Brazil.

The subscription system is not the only new feature coming to Apple Podcasts. The application will also receive a design that is more modern and has extra functions. The visual changes will be available on devices running iOS 14.5 and include more recommendations and easier access to audio programs.

The interface will have a search tab including popular programs and categories. Each program will also have a dedicated page with a rich look.

Apple also introduced channels, which are divisions that include content separated by podcast producers. According to the company, users will be able to access the novelty for free, but creators can also use the tool to distribute rewards to subscribers.

Users will also be able to use the new Smart Play button, which promises to make life easier for those who consume podcasts in series format. In addition, the company said that it will be easier to organize the episodes of each production in the new interface.