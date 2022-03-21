Apple plant, quarantined, returns to work

The Apple Foxconn plant was quarantined for some time due to the epidemic. However, according to new information, the plant started working again from where it stopped.

Due to the new COVID-19 outbreak, the Foxconn plant in Shenzhen has introduced a strict quarantine process established by the government; during this time, it was reported that iPhone production had to be suspended. The fact that this event coincided with Apple’s announcement of the new iPhone SE 3 and the announcement that more color options will be released for the iPhone 13 series brought to mind questions such as whether there will be a significant production failure and how the company will act. to be financially affected by this situation.

According to new information from Apple, the company reported that it “basically” returned to normal operation after a break of about 2 weeks. Analysts’ statements were that this glitch did not affect Apple much.

Some of the staff will continue to work in conditions of “partial quarantine”.

Nikkei Asia, the aforementioned Foxconn factory, some staff, so-called partial quarantine; He stated that he resumed production and operations last Wednesday in order to live together and continue working in the same area. The company said in a statement that it “basically continues its normal operating mode and production activities.” However, the company added that this is “subject to the epidemic prevention policy and strict adherence to epidemic prevention and control measures.”

On the other hand, the statement says that although iPhone production should be stopped for a while, the proportion of iPhone production by Foxconn in Shenzhen is quite small; it was stated that most of them occurred in Zhengzhou.

According to the analyst, this 12-day quarantine at the Foxconn plant was able to affect only about 10 percent of iPhone production. Of course, this still doesn’t change the fact that the return of production to normal is good news for Apple.