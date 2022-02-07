Apple Plans To Reveal iPhone SE and iPad Air With 5G in March

Apple: Rumors suggest that Apple intends to hold an event on March 8 to present new versions of the iPhone SE and iPad Air with 5G support. The information came from Mark Gurman, who often has reliable sources of information about Apple. Also according to the journalist, another highlight of the event would be the updated version of Face ID for iOS 15.4.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, many users were leaving the function aside to avoid taking off their masks when unlocking their cell phones. Some channels have already tested the new facial recognition that works even with users wearing face protection, but only the beta version of iOS 15.4 is available.

New SoC with 5G

Rumors about new versions of the iPhone SE, Apple’s most economical model, have been circulating for some time. The big news, supposedly, is that the new devices would use SoC A15, launched last year, with support for 5G networks. This guarantees the smartphone, which costs from R$ 3,700, an even greater appeal.

Gurman’s sources didn’t mention any design changes, so the metal ring front button for Touch ID function may still show up on the new model. Still, if the rumors are confirmed, the model should already come with the new native iOS 15.4.

The new version already brings updated facial recognition. The new system does a more detailed and time-consuming scan of the face. This allows Face ID to work even when the user is wearing a mask.