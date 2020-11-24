Apple plans to release iPad Pro with OLED display

Reports that Apple plans to release an iPad with a mini LED screen in the first half of 2021 have previously been on the agenda. The Cupertino-based company’s plans for the iPad do not seem to be limited to this. Allegedly, Apple will release an iPad Pro with OLED display in the second half of the year. These OLED displays will be produced by Samsung and LG.

The allegation was brought up by The Elec site. In the article, it was underlined that Apple will not give up its plan to launch a mini LED screen iPad in the first half of 2021. While it is stated that the OLED panel will only be used in iPad Pro; It was stated that Samsung has renewed its factory in Asan, South Korea for Apple’s orders.

It is stated that OLED iPad screens will be produced within the framework of standards that will prevent burning and loss of brightness. Thus, it is aimed to extend the life of the panels. It is rumored that Samsung added a special ring to its OLED production line to meet Apple’s needs.

For now, it is not possible to say anything definite about when the first iPad Pro with OLED screen will be introduced. It is stated that Apple may add 5G support to the iPad Pro series as of next year.



