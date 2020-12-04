Apple plans to launch mini MacBook Pro with LED display

Renowned analyst Ming Chi Kuo is known for his accurate analysis and insights on Apple products. According to Kuo; Apple is preparing to add mini LED display devices to its MacBook Pro lineup by 2021. According to the latest report of the veteran analyst, Apple will release two MacBook Pros next year with processors of its own design. These laptops will come with mini LED screens and a new design.

The mini LED panel technology stands in a much better place compared to the LED backlight technology used in current MacBook models. Mini LEDs are located just behind the substrate of the LCD and provide accurate local lighting. Thus, while the blacks get a little deeper, the colors are shown more accurately. Brightness also becomes more noticeable.

According to Kuo, Apple will be one of the biggest implementers of mini LED panel technology. The experienced analyst predicted that Apple will also include mini LED panels in the iPad Pro series. Kuo’s latest report states that Apple will ship 10 to 12 million devices with mini LED panels in 2021.

Kuo also underlined that Apple gained the financial comfort required to invest in mini LED panel technology by designing its own processors.

According to Kuo; Apple will also include a mini LED screen in laptops other than the MacBook Pro series. It is stated that the MacBook Air series can also meet with the mini LED screen by 2022.



