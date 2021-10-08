Apple Plans To Expand CarPlay Features

Apple: CarPlay, which currently allows you to view maps, make calls and listen to music, among other basic features, may soon gain new functions, including air conditioning control and seat adjustment. As reported by Bloomberg on Thursday (7), Apple wants to make the tool more integrated to cars.

According to the publication, the project named “IronHeart” is in the initial stages and foresees a greater interaction between the system and the car. In the new version, CarPlay would give the user the possibility to access settings, controls and sensors.

From this integration, the driver would be able to modify the cabin temperature, tinker with the radio, adjust the speakers and much more, right through the interface of the iPhone-based system. Information on the speedometer, tachometer and fuel level would also be available through the technology, said sources heard in the article.

With the initiative, Android Auto’s competitor would transform itself into an interface that would have almost total control of the vehicle. It is worth remembering that Apple has recently offered the possibility of using the iPhone to unlock the doors and start the engine, functions available for newer cars.