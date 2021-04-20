Apple plans ‘strong sales’ at iPhone 13 debut

Apple: A recent analyst report suggests that Apple expects strong sales at the launch of the iPhone 13. According to the information, the company would be preparing more orders than originally planned for the iPhone 12 in the pre-pandemic period.

Initial supply chain data reveals the production of 100 million units – 25% more than the iPhone 12. So, the brand expects to benefit from the “reopening environment” after the covid-19 vaccines to achieve satisfactory results.

Although the pandemic hampered the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple had a high demand for business products. Mainly, due to the fact that many people have had to invest in new devices for the home office.

As vaccination progresses in some countries and reaches levels of collective immunization, the company understands that consumers will be able to return to activities and recover income. Therefore, they will be able to invest in other items such as a new iPhone.

In this scenario, Apple expects to achieve great results in both market segments in 2021. Even though, for the moment, they are at different stages.

iPhone 13 with smaller notch

Expected to hit the market in September this year, a new leak brought possible details of the iPhone 13. A supposed protective film may have revealed the alignment of the notches on the screen of the next Apple device.

According to the images, the devices should be slightly wider than the iPhone 12. Perhaps to house a larger battery, they will be about 0.2 mm thicker compared to the previous version of the smartphone.

In addition, the iPhone 13 may feature a narrower Face ID frame. That’s because the top speaker will be placed in the thinnest frame that comes with the screen – avoiding a new notch.