Apple plans major camera upgrade for 2022

Apple is planning a major camera upgrade in 2022. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will include a 48 Megapixel resolution lens on that year’s flagship phones.

In a note to investors on Wednesday, Kuo predicts Apple top “iPhone 14” models to adopt a 1 / 1.3 aperture 48 Megapixel CMOS image sensor for the wide angle camera module.

Apple to use new lens in basic and Pro models

Apple first focused on wide-angle camera technology. In the following years, it switched to telephoto and ultra-wide-angle systems.

Also, the new camera upgrade is expected to support hybrid operating modes to maximize sensor pixel size and take advantage of hardware light gathering capabilities.

“We believe the new 2H22 iPhone can support 48 Megapixel output directly and 12 Megapixel output at the same time,” said Kuo.

In addition, Kuo said, “With 12 Megapixel output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2H22 iPhone increases to 2.5 μm, close to the DSC level, which is significantly larger than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 and larger than current Android phones. made his statement.

Kuo states that at 48 Megapixel resolutions, the pixel size is about 1.25 um. For reference, Kuo predicts that this year’s iPhone 13 will have a 2 um pixel sensor, while the iPhone 12’s pixels work at 1.7 um.

The high resolution sensor is expected to support 8K video recording, which is above the iPhone’s current 4K limit. Although frame rates are not mentioned in the resulting report, Kuo believes the new sensor will benefit augmented reality devices.

Kuo also stated that the current supplier Sony will manufacture the sensor and LG will work on a compact camera module (CCM).

Apple is expected to pay more per camera module with the transition to 48 Megapixels. At the same time, in addition to tilt control, CCM calibration is expected to be more complex than current iPhone models due to the increased surface area of ​​the sensor.

As it is known, the iPhone 12 Pro was the first device to apply sensor shift stabilization in the wide-angle module.

Kuo suggests that Apple will stop the iPhone mini line in 2022, offering only 6.1 and 6.7-inch variants of the base model and the “Pro” line.

What do you think of these Apple claims made by Kuo? You can send us your ideas in the comments section.