Apple Pencil surprise for iPad mini 6

With the leaks that emerged today, it has become clear that the iPad mini 6 model will have Apple Pencil 2 support.

Twitter user Majin Bu shared some details about the iPad mini 6, which is expected to be introduced soon. According to leaks, the new iPad mini will have Apple Pencil support.

iPad mini 6, which many users are eagerly waiting for, will be presented to users with its different design and new features.

iPad mini 6 comes with mini-LED panel

According to the information leaked by Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPad mini 6 model will come with the A15 Bionic processor to be used in the iPhone 13 series.

The device, which is stated to come with a 7.9-inch mini-LED panel, will have a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, and the number of pixels per inch will be 326 PPI.

It is among the claims that the device will be introduced with 64 GB and 256 GB storage options and will have Apple Pencil 2 support. It is also estimated that the device will be offered to users with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM.

The iPad mini 6, which is known to have angular edges, will appear with an iPad Air-like design. The company, which changed the location of the volume buttons for Apple Pencil placement, positioned it opposite the on / off key.

The leaked price list of the new model is as follows;