Apple Pay will have support for Bradesco Mastercard

Present in devices signed by the Cupertino giant, Apple Pay has been gradually increasing its support for payments, which included the recent confirmation of the possibility of making payments on Uber platforms with the solution and also the possible inclusion of Banco Inter cards.

Now, one more bank has officially confirmed its plan to increase support for the payment platform for the virtual wallet solution, with the possibility of using Bradesco cards flagged by Mastercard for the coming year.

According to the MacMagazine staff, the financial institution itself revealed that the work “is already in progress”, with official availability expected in the first half of 2021, although it has not been defined in which part of that period it will happen.

There is a forecast to enable Bradesco Mastercard cards for Apple Pay, still in the first half of 2021.

It is worth remembering that Bradesco is already a partner when we talk about Apple Pay, since Visa and Elo flagged plastics are already supported, which means, therefore, that the information is about increasing the customer base benefited with the solution that is shipped on iPhones and Apple Watchs.

A curious point in this confirmation is that, at least apparently, Apple has been working to make a big move to include new cards in the solution.



