Apple patents VR glasses in the style of the Galaxy Gear

Augmented reality is a field in which many companies want to stand out and contribute their bit. In the field of computers we have HTC and Facebook as two great exponents, not to mention Microsoft’s Hololens that are from another league. Phone makers have wanted to put their devices in a helmet to do a similar task, something Apple aspires to with its patent on VR glasses.

A new model of virtual glasses from Apple

Until now we had known what could be the prelude to Apple Glass. We have come across some variants, but all of them thought to be a mount on which to place some chips. The result is very diverse, but it seems that the roadmap points to an augmented reality device. However, there is something that catches our attention when we see the new patent for Apple’s VR glasses.

The first thing is that they do not look like glasses like what we have seen previously. It is more of a visor or a helmet where to place an iPhone. As it sounds, something we haven’t seen since the beginning of virtual reality. The patent that AppleInsider leaves us points to glasses with a Lightning input inside to connect the terminal. Headphones protruding from the pins are also located on the accessory mount, preventing you from using more cables than necessary.

From what can be seen, in one of the parts of the device we could find three buttons that would help the user with the configuration of the inserted terminal. But the patent does not end here, and it is that we could see an additional device designed to control what the user has on the screen. You can see a simple control with the structure of an old-fashioned iPod. That is, its appearance is shown as that of a traditional remote control to which a control wheel is attached.

Something we’ve seen before

It is curious that Apple is currently investigating this type of VR glasses. If it is carried out, it would be for iPod or iPhone users to use the device to view VR from their mobile, which would lower the cost of a more advanced device. The truth is that it is very reminiscent of what we saw in its day as the Samsung Galaxy Gear. We will see in the future if the bitten apple decides to carry out this project.



