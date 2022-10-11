Apple Original Films is shooting the Skydance film “The Gorge” with Anya Taylor-Joy, who played one of the main roles together with Miles Teller

EXCLUSIVE: In one of the most popular projects in the city of Skydance, “Gorge” starring Miles Teller seems to have found his distributor and partner Teller. Sources tell Deadline that Apple Original Films starred in the frame with SAG Award winner Anya Taylor-Joy, who, along with Miles Teller, will play the main role in the exciting genre of love story. Scott Derrickson will direct and Zach Dean will write the script, which he sold to Skydance last year. In addition to the main role, Teller will act as an executive producer of the film.

David Ellison of Skydance, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing with Scott Derrickson of Crooked Highway, K. Robert Cargill, Cheryl Clark, as well as Zach Dean, Adam Kolbrenner and Greg Goodman.

The details of the plot are kept secret, except that it is described as a dynamic love story that changes genres.

This summer, the project received a major boost when Teller began considering it as his next film after the global success of his summer film “The Best Shooter: Maverick.” Derrickson had previously been attached but was also mulling other projects after the success of one of the biggest horror films of the year, “Black Phone,” but once Teller took on the film, Derrickson quickly named it his next directorial job and the project was accelerated. from Skydance.

Given Apple’s partnership with Skydance as a first look, the studio looked in a winning position to make the film, and once Taylor-Joy signed on, Apple quickly made it official.

This film will join feature films, including “The Greatest Beer Run” directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Zac Efron, which is currently streaming on Apple TV+; Ghosted, a conceptual romantic adventure thriller starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, directed by Dexter Fletcher; and “Family Plan”. The recently announced new action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg.

This film marks the last collaboration between Skydance and Teller after his starring role in the movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick”. Skydance and screenwriter Dean have also recently worked on The Tomorrow War.

As for Taylor-Joy, she was recently seen in the David O. Russell film Amsterdam. The next star of the “Royal Gambit” will be the black comedy “Menu”, which also stars Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult. The film recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. She recently completed production on the highly anticipated film Furiosa, a spin-off of George Miller based on the character from Mad Max: Fury Road. She is also going to voice Princess Peach in the Universal and Illumination Super Mario Bros. movie. She is represented by CAA, Kat Gosling from The Way and Felker, Dots, Saddleson, Abramson, McGinnis Ryan.