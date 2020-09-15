Apple One subscription services now in the same package

The long-spoken subscription package feature that combines Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and iCloud subscription has finally become official. On the platform named Apple One, users will be able to create a subscription combination with different services.

Apple One will have three different package types. These packages are named Individual, Family and Premier. On the individual plan, users will be able to subscribe to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and 50 GB iCloud for $ 14.95 per month. While the services accessed in the family plan remain unchanged, iCloud capacity will increase to 200 GB and the price will increase to $ 19.95.

The Premier package includes Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, 2 TB iCloud, Apple News Plus and the newly announced Apple Fitness Plus service. This package costs $ 29.95.

According to Apple’s calculations, the Individual plan allows you to save $ 6 a month compared to the sum of the normal prices of the services. In the family plan, this savings goes up to $ 8. In the Premier plan, the monthly savings exceed $ 25.

Apple One packages will be offered a free 30-day trial period for services not subscribed to previously. Users will pay for their packages once a month. There will be no restrictions on changing the package or canceling the subscription. Six users in total will be able to be included in Family or Premier plans. Apple One will be operational in more than 100 countries in the fall.



