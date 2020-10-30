Apple One is now available! Here is the price

Within the scope of Apple Event held in the past weeks; A new service was introduced with the iPhone 12 family and HomePod mini. In this introduced service, Apple has announced that it will gather all subscription services under one roof. The Apple One price announced in this way has also been announced with its availability in some countries.

Apple One is available in some countries and prices are also announced

Many users these days complain about the number of subscription services available. This complaint started to be addressed by the companies. Apple came out with a new offer to its users last September. Within the scope of this offer, the service, where the company will gather the most used iCloud, Arcade, TV + and Apple Music applications under a single roof, has been launched in some countries.

The Apple One price has thus become clear. The company offers three different payment options to its users with this service. These payment options; It became an individual with a monthly fee of $ 14.95, a family of $ 19.95 a month and a Premier account with a monthly price of $ 29.95. The difference between these options is the number of users first. As the name suggests, the individual account can be used by one person, while the family and Premier account can be used by 5 different people.

Also in iCloud; 50 GB of storage space in individual account, 200 GB in family account, and 500 GB in Premier account. Another privilege of the Premier account is Fitness + and Apple News.

It was opened for sale in the USA, Australia, England and Canada. In addition, Apple One individual and family packages have been made available in more than 100 countries.



