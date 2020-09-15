Apple One and Apple services merge!

Apple today unveiled a new service as well as its new products. In the new era, Apple makes it possible to gather services such as TV +, iCloud, Arcade and Apple Music under one roof. Details and price of Apple One service were also announced.

Apple One price and what they offer?

Apple comes with a privileged value proposition to its users in the new era. Within the scope of the package solution that we are familiar with from different brands, the company will gather the most used iCloud, Arcade, TV + and Apple Music applications under one roof. The Apple One solution, which will be available this autumn, is presented to the user with three separate packages.

Apple offers the individual package for $ 14.95, the family package for $ 19.95 and the Premier package for $ 29.95. Storage options on the iCloud side vary according to the packages. Individual users of Apple One will have 50 GB of storage space in iCloud, 200 GB for family package users, and 2 TB for Premier package users.

While there are 4 different solutions in all three packages, the Premier package also offers different privileges. Those who have the Premier package will also be able to benefit from Fitness + and Apple News services. In addition, services such as Apple Music, TV +, which are within the scope of Apple One and can be used on different platforms, can also be used on Android devices.

Will be available for free for the first month



