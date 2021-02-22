Apple once again becomes king of the smartphone

The technology giant has become the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, leaving behind big companies such as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi. The company had the last success to achieve this title in 2016.

Apple surpasses its competitors in the smartphone market

While the coronavirus epidemic, which has affected the whole world, caused economic difficulties worldwide, many consumers delayed purchases because they did not need a new device. After this contraction in 2020, global phone sales were on the decline. The shopping spree brought on by the Christmas period could not prevent this decline and caused a 5 percent decrease in the sector. Quarantine conditions also caused retailers to close their doors, while negatively affecting the production of new phones.

However, although it was a difficult period for manufacturers, thanks to the demand for the iPhone 12, Apple managed to grow its share in the 4th quarter. “Sales of more 5G smartphones and lower mid-range smartphones minimized the market decline in the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at research firm Gartner. While consumers were careful about their spending, some of them went to buy smartphones that were newly released in the last quarter ”.

At the end of the research, it was stated that Apple’s strong brand loyalty and 5G connectivity to its latest phones during this period led the company to 79.8 million. In addition, while this profit was followed by a growth rate of 14.9 percent, it also gave the company an extra 20.8 percent market share. These data enabled Apple to become the world’s largest phone supplier for the first time since 2016.

Apple was followed by Xiaomi, which increased its sales 33.9 percent in the last quarter and made 43.4 million profits. Although the Chinese company achieved record growth, it could not surpass Samsung. The Korean electronics giant maintained its second place, even though it generated 61.1 million revenue, with an 11.8 percent drop in sales.