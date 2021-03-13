Apple officially discontinues the first HomePod

Apple announced on Friday (12) that the original model of the HomePod has been officially discontinued. This means that it will no longer be manufactured, but sales continue until stocks are cleared on the company’s website, in physical stores and at authorized dealers.

In addition, the brand has confirmed that it will maintain customer support, both in the form of system and security updates and in maintenance – at least for some time. The information was confirmed through an official statement sent to the TechCrunch website.

Remembering HomePod

The original HomePod was announced in 2017 and sold from the following year, after years of development and rumors. It acts both as a speaker for audio playback and as a personal assistant, running from Siri and the company’s ecosystem.

However, the model started to lose more and more space for the HomePod mini, presented in October 2020 and sold for US $ 99, a third of the value of the larger model.

At least for now, there are no rumors about the launch of a second generation HomePod in the larger size.