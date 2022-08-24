Apple officially announces the Far Out event, which will take place on September 7

Apple will hold its next event on September 7, the company announced today, posting an invitation with the slogan “Far Out”.

As in previous event announcements, apart from the slogan, time and date, Apple has not shared details about what we can expect; there is a high probability that the iPhone 14 will be the headliner of the show. Rumors about the iPhone 14 suggest that the next generation of Apple smartphones will not have a “Mini” model, such as the iPhone 12 and 13 series.

However, there may still be four models available for the iPhone 14. In March, the authoritative Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo assumed that the iPhone 14 would consist of four phones: two with a 6.1-inch display and two with a 6.7-inch display. In July, MacRumors discovered leaked images of third-party cases for the upcoming iPhone 14 line, which had 14, 14 Pro, 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max above the cases.

Other rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro models may receive some notable updates, such as abandoning the cutout in favor of a selfie camera with holes and a constantly on display.

In addition to the new iPhones, other products that are likely to appear in addition to the new iPhones are the Apple Watch, including a high—quality and more durable model designed for “extreme athletes”, and the second-generation Apple Watch SE. The company may also introduce a new AirPods Pro model that can support lossless audio.

Taylor is the junior technical editor of IGN. You can follow her on Twitter @TayNixster.