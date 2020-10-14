Apple offers the opportunity to try Apple Arcade

Those who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch or Apple TV after October 22 will have access to the Apple Arcade online game service for three months at no charge.

Apple has been offering free trial period campaigns for the promotion of subscription services for a long time. When the company launched its Apple TV Plus service last year, it offered free access for one year to customers who purchased the devices it determined. Later, it became possible to extend this trial period for another three months. Apple has given a free trial for three months since the first day on Apple Music, and has limited the trial period to 1 month since the first day in Arcade.

The 1-year trial campaign for Apple TV Plus will continue this year. However, those who used this opportunity in the past will not be able to use the free trial period again. All trial periods require a request within three months of purchasing the product.

Before the end of this year, Apple will launch the subscription program called Apple One. In this program, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and iCloud storage will be available in different price packages.



