Apple offers new devices but not the expected iPhone 12

This Tuesday, September 15, Apple held its annual presentation, in which it showed its new products but not the most anticipated: the iPhone 12.

Only the new Apple Watch and iPad were unveiled at the presentation, while the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed for several weeks until October.

Apple watch

As for the new Apple Watch Series 6 they will be available in classic black, as well as blue, red and gold.

The watch can be purchased starting this Friday at a price of $ 399.

The company said the device is no longer sold with a USB charger, arguing for environmental reasons.

The new Apple Watch Series 6 incorporates functions for health care, among them is the ability to measure the level of oxygen in the blood.

The developers hope that the new feature can help in coronavirus studies.

The company will also launch a watch model with a lower price, Apple Watch SE, which will be available from $ 279. The Series 3 price will remain unchanged, $ 199.

iPad Air

The new fourth generation iPad Air has come with the design of the current iPad Pro, but without the ‘Home’ button and with reduced borders.

In addition, the new Air differs from the Pro with two new colors: green, blue. In addition, it incorporates black, silver and pink.

It will be available from $ 599.

The tablet will not have Face ID, but rather Touch ID built into the lock button. In addition, it has a 10.9-inch screen, an Apple A14 Bionic chip (which is supposedly the same as the iPhone 12) and incorporates an Apple Pencil that sticks to the Magic Keyboard.

Other novelties

Another novelty of the company for this 2020 is the unified Apple One subscription, which is presented in three modalities with prices that range between $ 14.95 and $ 29.95 per month:

Individual: Access Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, and iCloud (50GB).

Family: includes all the previous pack plus 200 GB of iCloud storage, being able to share with up to six people.

Premier: Includes the same platforms, plus Apple News + and Apple Fitness +, plus two TB of iCloud storage.



