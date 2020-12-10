Apple Now Starts Selling a $ 120 Yoga Mat

Apple began selling yoga accessories from its online store as part of Fitness +, which will be introduced next week. Especially a $ 120 Manduka yoga mat attracted a lot of attention.

Apple has been offering technological devices it has been producing for many years with a unique price policy. The company, which sells devices in the extremely high price range, has now started selling a yoga mat as part of the Apple Fitness + launch. Adding a $ 120 yoga mat from Manduka to its website ahead of its launch, Apple seems to be improving its exercise equipment range very soon.

These exercise equipment, which are available for sale on Apple’s online store, include yoga accessories and a variety of equipment, including the $ 77.95 Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat, the $ 119.95 Manduka 6 mm Performance Yoga Mat, and the $ 19.95 Cork Yoga Block.

Fitness + will be introduced next week

Apple will introduce the Apple Watch-focused Fitness + feature on Monday, December 14th. Fitness +, which is expected to bring studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad and iPad TV, is expected to combine the workout metrics on the Apple Watch to create a personalized training system.

Apple Fitness + will allow you to do exercises such as strength, yoga, dance, cycling, treadmills, rowing. Inspiring music by certain artists will accompany you to motivate people to exercise in Fitness +, which will feature many trainers of all kinds to appeal to everyone.

Three yoga accessories signed by Manduka, which were offered for sale in the online store before Apple’s new service to be introduced soon, have been a subject of much discussion, especially with their prices. Manduka’s retails for $ 120 in Apple’s store. The Manduka company, which produces premium mats for a sports like yoga, is a popular brand in the market with its ultra-intense design mats, but despite this, the high prices may cause Apple to be criticized more in the future.



