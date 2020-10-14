Apple no longer sells the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Every 12 months the catalog must be updated, new phone models must be released. This means that those that came out a year ago tend to get cheaper. But in Apple’s case it means one thing: discontinuity. If you would like to get an iPhone from last year, RUN, because Apple has withdrawn them from sale.

Goodbye to iPhone 11 pro and 11 Pro Max

Just over 12 hours ago, Apple unleashed its magic in its Keynote 2019 and showed the world its commitment for the next 12 months with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, with the new A14 Bionic processor , an improved screen, a top camera on the market and a design with a ‘retro’ aesthetic.

That means that last year’s iPhones have become a little ‘obsolete’ (despite the fact that they are still very powerful mobiles). And just as they did with the popular iPhone X, which was withdrawn from sale when the Xs and Xs Max arrived, and these two when the iPhone 11 arrived in 2019, now it is precisely the latter’s turn.

In fact, and although it seems a bit sudden, if you go to the Apple website you will see that you can no longer buy an iPhone 11 Pro or an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The reason? Part is business, since having 4 mobile models to choose from can cause the 11 of 2019 to cannibalize the sales of the new iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, since a part of potential buyers would go for a cheaper model . Of course, you can still buy the standard iPhone 11, also reduced from € 689.

With this, Apple directs the eyes of its customers to its new terminals, also betting on the concept of the cheaper but equally powerful Apple iPhone 12 Mini mobile phone, undoubtedly motivated by the fact that the higher sales in the iPhone of 2018 were registered the iPhone XR, the ‘cheapest’ model of the three in that year.

Goodbye iPhone 8, iPhone XR you can stay

Released 3 years ago in 2017, which in this world is almost like a century, the iPhone 8 could still be officially purchased on the Apple website … until yesterday. Because the iPhone 8 is another that has fallen from sale, being withdrawn and being no longer available on the web.

Who is saved? Well, as we see the iPhone SE and the iPhone XR are still on sale, the SE being a kind of entry model for those who want to try iOS, and the XR, from 589 euros, as an iPhone cheaper than usual but with power and performance.

However, this discontinuation is only on the Apple website, and if you want to buy an iPhone 8, an iPhone 11 Pro or an 11 Pro Max you can always go to websites and stores such as Amazon or Mediamarkt, which still have stock.



