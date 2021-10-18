Apple Music Wins Cheaper Plan Focused On Siri

Apple Music: This Monday (18), Apple held an event to present its new products and services to the public. For music lovers, the company has launched a new subscription mode for Apple Music, as well as extra colors for the HomePod mini — its smart speaker.

The first and curious novelty is the “Voice Plan”, a subscription that works exclusively for Siri’s virtual assistant. Costing users US$4.99, about R$27.50 in direct conversion, the feature will grant access to all Apple Music content via voice commands on any compatible device.

Interested users can subscribe to the “Voice Plan” from the Apple Music app or directly from Siri, via the “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice test” command. However, it is important to emphasize that the novelty is not yet available in Brazil and is currently limited to 17 countries, which include the United States, Canada and France, among others.

Despite the voice limitation, the plan is cheaper than other Apple Music offerings. Abroad, the standard version of the service costs US$ 9.99, around R$ 55 — in Brazil, the service can be subscribed for a localized value of R$ 16.90 per month in the individual plan, with the value falling to R$8.50 in university accounts.

More colors and same format

To accompany the debut of the Apple Music subscription plan, the company also launched three new colors for the HomePod Mini, namely: orange, yellow and blue. The changes, however, stop at the surface, as neither the internal components or functions of the intelligent speaker have been improved.

Thus, the new colors complement the existing options of the HomePod mini, launched in November last year, with the Apple S5 processor. Fortunately, another unaltered characteristic is the price of the models, which remains at around US$ 99, or R$ 550, in direct conversion — the products are not sold in Brazil.