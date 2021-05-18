Apple Music: When Will You Be Able To Choose Free Spatial Audio

Apple Music: Good news if you use Apple Music and you are also an audiophile, because those from Cupertino are going to expand the quality of their digital music service: Apple has announced the introduction of spatial audio compatible with Dolby Atmos and also the always sought ‘lossless’ Audio. Lost.

What is Spatial Audio

Spatial audio with dynamic tracking generates surround sound so that it appears to be coming from around you. The sound field stays focused on the device and the voice stays with the actor or action on the screen. This audio format enables artists to create immersive audio experiences with clear, multi-dimensional sound, and mix their tracks so that the sound comes from around and even from above.

Apple Music will constantly add new songs in Dolby Atmos and create a special selection of playlists in this format so that users can easily find their favorite music. Also, albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a badge on the description page for instant identification.

According to Apple “We are going to offer this innovative and immersive experience to all our listeners, with the help of artists such as J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd and many more”.

Apple devices that support spatial audio

This is what you need to be able to listen to one of those songs with three-dimensional audio

AirPods Pro or AirPods Max

iPhone 7 or later

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro (11 inch)

iPad Air (3rd generation) and later

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iOS or iPadOS 14 or later