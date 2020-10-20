Apple Music TV rivals Apple MTV and YouTube

Apple Music continues to expand with a new feature. Moreover, this especially seems to covet the throne of MTV or YouTube. With Apple Music TV, a music videos channel also joins the service of streaming music and video clips. Currently open only in the US, this channel can be accessed via the Apple Music app or the Apple TV app.

Apple Music TV is slightly different from the Apple Music 1 channel, previously named Beats 1. This TV channel is a channel that can be watched for free, broadcasts 24 hours a day, and where popular music clips are selected and broadcast. Apple Music 1, on the other hand, is a radio channel that broadcasts in different genres such as pop, rap and so on, where various DJs make programs. However, as time passes, we can see that the two different channels are more alike.

Apple Music TV to premiere for new clips

Apple’s music videos channel will premiere new videos every Friday. The first videos will be clips of Joji’s “777” and Saint Jhn’s “Gorgeous”, which will be shown on October 23rd. Apple Music TV will also broadcast Apple’s original music content, from concerts to interviews. For example, on October 22, Bruce Springsteen will be promoting his upcoming album Letter to You. As part of this promotion, music videos will be shown and an interview with Zane Lowe will be included.

As we said at the beginning, Apple Music TV is currently only available to users in the US. However, we estimate that it will spread to other countries as time passes.



