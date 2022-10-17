Apple Music Spatial Audio will appear in some Mercedes-Benz models

The Apple Music spatial audio format with Dolby Atmos support applies to some Mercedes-Benz models.

This feature is fully integrated into the MBUX infotainment system in Mercedes-Maybach models, EQS and EQS SUVs, as well as in the EQE and S-Class.

“Sound quality is incredibly important to Apple Music, which is why we’re so excited to work with Mercedes-Benz to make spatial audio in Apple Music available in a car for the first time,” says Oliver Schusser, Apple vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“Spatial audio is revolutionizing the way artists create music and fans listen to music, and it’s an experience that can’t be explained in words; you have to hear it yourself to appreciate it. Together with Mercedes-Benz, we now have even more opportunities to bring music with full immersion to our subscribers around the world.”

Drivers of these select Mercedes-Benz cars who are already Apple Music subscribers now have access to an ever-growing selection of albums available in spatial audio format in Apple Music.

“We are joining forces to offer our customers a benchmark music experience that has no analogues in the industry,” adds Markus Schaefer, Technical Director of Mercedes—Benz Group AG. “We are proud that our cars will be the first non-Apple devices to support immersive spatial sound with Dolby Atmos. This seamless experience shows how car entertainment can reach a new level through the perfect integration of hardware and software.”

Mercedes says that Virgil Abloh’s limited edition Mercedes-Maybach was one of the first cars in the world to offer this feature. The car features a multidimensional soundscape created by the Burmester high-quality 4D audio system. It includes 31 speakers, including six 3D speakers emitting sound from above, four parotid speakers in the front seas and an 18.5-liter subwoofer; eight sound converters; two amplifiers and a power of 1750 watts.